Assam NRC: BJP youth wing activist files FIR against Mamata Banerjee over 'civil war', 'bloodbath' remarks

New Delhi: Amid an ongoing political storm over final National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) draft in Assam, a BJP youth wing activist filed an FIR against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of inciting 'hate and tension' among communities.

Soon after the release of voters' list, Banerjee launched a scathing attack and alleged that the NRC exercise in Assam was done with a 'political motive' to divide people and warned that it would lead to bloodbath and a civil war in the country.

"The NRC is being done with a political motive. We will not let this happen. They (BJP) are trying to divide the people. The situation cannot be tolerated. There will be a civil war, bloodbath in the country," Banerjee had said at a conclave.

She said that even the names of family members of former president Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed have not been included in the NRC.

The Trinamool Congress also dared the BJP to try implementing NRC in West Bengal and said it can never come to power in the state.

"The BJP has the audacity to say that they would implement NRC in Bengal and thinks only they and their supporters would stay in India and rest will have to leave the country," she said.

The massive Supreme Court-monitored exercise to identify genuine Indian nationals living in Assam excluded over 40 lakh people from the final draft list.

The issue rocked both house of Parliament after which Home Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to the opposition not to politicise the "sensitive" matter as the list has been published on the directives of the Supreme Court and the Centre has "no role" in it.

He asserted that no "coercive" action will be taken against those whose names were excluded from the NRC draft list.