Assam NRC list

Assam NRC: Citizen right activist now foreigner in own land

Sekhar is one among the 40 lakh people who have been left in an uncertainty following the release of the final draft of National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

Reporting by Kamalika Sengupta

Guwahati: Are you in that 40 lakh list? This is what residents of Assam are asking each other since Monday. Shekhar Dey General Secretary Citizen Preservation Committee Assam got the shock of his life when he couldn't find his name in NRC list.

"I have my father's NRC certificate. I am born and brought up here, how can I be a refugee. I am 66-year-old where will I go," said Shekhar's daughter Mithi Dey. "This is disgraceful. My name has come but my father's not there how can this go on we feel humiliated."

Shekhar's neighbour, Pramathanath Sen, too found out that his wife has not been enlisted in the final draft of Assam's voters' list. 

The District administration has, meanwhile, asked them to visit the authorities with relevant documents after August 7.

