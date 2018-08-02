हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
TMC in Assam

Assam NRC: Disappointed over Mamata Banerjee's 'civil war' remark, 2 TMC leaders quit party

Diganta Saikia, Pradeep Pachoni said that the West Bengal Chief Minister, who is unaware of the ground reality in the northeast state, slammed the move without knowledge.

Assam NRC: Disappointed over Mamata Banerjee&#039;s &#039;civil war&#039; remark, 2 TMC leaders quit party

New Delhi: In utter disappointment over Mamata Banerjee's 'civil war' and 'bloodbath' remarks on the final draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, two Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders on Wednesday quit the party. 

Diganta Saikia, Pradeep Pachoni said that the West Bengal Chief Minister, who is unaware of the ground reality in the northeast state, slammed the move without knowledge, suggest media reports.

Following the release of the Assam voters' list, Banerjee launched an attack and alleged that the NRC exercise in Assam was done with a 'political motive' to divide people and warned that it would lead to bloodbath and a civil war in the country.

"The NRC is being done with a political motive. We will not let this happen. They (BJP) are trying to divide the people. The situation cannot be tolerated. There will be a civil war, bloodbath in the country," Banerjee had said at a conclave.

The Trinamool Congress chief, during the conclave, had also dared the BJP to try implementing NRC in West Bengal and said it can never come to power in the state.

The massive Supreme Court-monitored exercise to identify genuine Indian nationals living in Assam excluded over 40 lakh people from the final NRC draft list. The publication of the complete draft of the NRC witnessed the inclusion of 2,89,83,677 people out of a total 3,29,91,384 applicants.

