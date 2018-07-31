हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NRC

Assam NRC: ULFA chief makes it to the NRC draft, family members of former Indian President excluded

Baruah is reportedly living somewhere between China and Myanmar border. His wife and two sons are believed to be either in China or some other country.

ULFA leader Paresh Baruah in 2nd draft of NRC, his wife and sons are not
File photo of Paresh Baruah

At a time the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has become a major talking point in the country with political parties going either in favour or against the NRC, ULFA chief Paresh Baruah made it to the second draft of the NRC.

United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), self-styled commander-in-chief, Baruah's name appeared on the second list. It is important to mention that his name also appeared on the first draft that was published on December 31 of last year.

ULFA - a banned militant organisation is leading an armed struggle under the leadership of Barua for 'sovereign' Assam. Baruah is reportedly living somewhere between China and Myanmar border. 

According to reports, Baruah's family members are deceased mother - Miliki Baruah, brother Bikul Baruah , sister-in-law Renu Baruah, niece Dimpi Baruah and nephew Sukapha Baruah. 

However, Baruah's wife Boby Bhuyan Baruah and his two sons - Ankur and Akash - have failed to find their mention in the list. Reports also suggest that Baruah's wife has been living in China and his two sons are studying in some other country. 

NRC list mentions Baruah's birthplace as Chakalibhoria in Dibrugarh district of Assam and the date of birth mentioned in documents is February 15, 1957.

Tags:
NRCULFAParesh Baruah

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close