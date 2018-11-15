Assam: Prohibitory orders in Guwahati ahead of protests against Citizenship Bill

With thousands protesting across Assam on Friday demanding the withdrawal of proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, the Guwahati administration has slapped prohibitory orders banning the assembly of four or more people across the state capital.

The prohibitory orders, Section 144 of the CrPC, has been issued until further orders by the Guwahati West district Deputy Commissioner of Police, Harekrishna Nath and was made public on Thursday.

"Hereby prohibit assembly of more than five persons, agitation, demonstration, procession and shouting of slogans in the entire West district of Guwahati covering areas under Bharalumukh, Fatashil Ambari, Gorchuk, Jalukbari and Azara Police Station without prior permission from the competent authority. The order shall remain in force from November 14 to until further orders,” read the prohibitory order.

The order comes in the wake of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti-led (KMSS) 70 other organisations calling a state-wide protest against the bill. Members of these 70 organisations are expected to protest at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati against the bill.

However, the state administration has denied the KMSS to hold the said rally.

The leader of KMSS, Akhil Gogoi, has threatened to call a bandh if the state administration does not allow them to hold the scheduled meeting.

“The administration has denied us permission to hold the rally. But, we are determined to hold the rally with or without the permission. It is going to be a democratic protest without causing any harm,” said Gogoi.

Speaking to news agency IANS, a senior official said, "We are taking preventive measures to ensure peaceful movement of public, smooth flow of traffic and normal functioning of offices in and around Guwahati."