Assam: Sashastra Seema Bal Rescue Relief Teams set up at Dighalpukhri, Guwahati

Guwahati: Amidst impressive live demonstrations of various tactics and skills of rescue and relief by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju inaugurated setting up of Rescue Relief Teams (RRTs) at Dighalpukhri in Assam`s Guwahati.

Additional Director General (ADG), SSB S.S. Deswal emphasised that the border population has always found SSB beside them at the time of crisis or natural calamity and that is why it is popularly known as the "People`s Force".

DG, SSB Archana Ramasundaram said that for the last 53 years SSB has been dedicatedly and relentlessly securing the nation."The Government of India has mandated SSB to guard 1751 kilometers of international border with Nepal and 699 kilometers of border with Bhutan. Apart from this, the SSB is also deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for internal security and in states of Chhatisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar for anti-Naxal operation," she said.

"The SSB has proved itself to be a force with humanitarian face by working for humanity in adversity, be it in flood relief, cloudburst, landslides, during earthquakes, during droughts, cyclones, epidemics and accidents etc. The local populace always found SSB steadfastly with them during difficult times," she added.

During the review meeting of SSB Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh was appreciative of excellent services rendered by SSB in disaster relief and in the plan of raising RRTs in each sector.

The DG said that they had only three RRTs and therefore to further raise one RRT in each sector a consultative meeting was convened with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Consequently, SSB finally decided to set up 18 RRTs in each sector of SSB.

Every rescue and relief team comprises 35 trained personnel including five women who are well equipped with modern equipments to tackle any calamity in their respective areas of responsibility and to provide succour to the affected populace in the capacity of the first responder.

The DG also told that the inauguration of 15 RRTs` at 15 sector HQ including for three sectors at Guwahati were simultaneously taking place at their respective locations.

The DG further informed that in pursuant to national policy on Disaster management 2009, SSB is also going to set up a disaster management training school at Salonibari, Assam.

The case has already been taken up with the Government and therefore she urged Rijiju to grant approval to the proposal at the earliest.

Rijiju appreciated SSB for dedicatedly carrying out its duties on borders, in naxal infested areas and internal security but also in case of natural calamities and providing relief and rescue to the common masses as a First Responder.

Rijiju further said he was happy to know that these RRTs will provide all possible help and facilities to all other stake holders and sister organisation including NDRF and SDRF to get over the calamities and will work together.

While appreciating the setting up of RRTs by SSB, he emphasised that all other CAPFs should replicate the model of RRTs` of SSB in their respective forces as it will stream line the efforts of rescue and relief and make it more effective.

He also assured SSB that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will soon give its nod to set-up Disaster Management Training School in Salonibari, Assam and will provide all necessary monetary help for procurement of modern equipments for RRTs.

The function at Guwahati was witnessed at all SSB locations through live streaming on Facebook.