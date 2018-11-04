हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assam

Assam: SSB troopers in Cachar District seize massive cache of weapons

During a 'bandh’ near Harinagar market at about 11 am, locals spotted six suspicious people with luggage.

Assam: SSB troopers in Cachar District seize massive cache of weapons

The Sashashtra Seema Bal (SSB) on Saturday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Cachar district of Assam from the possession of two suspected terrorists.

SSB along with the local police recovered three AK 56 Rifles, one LMG Chinese made, two 5.56 mm Rifle HK 33, one 5.56 mm MK- II Rifle, one .22 mm pistol, one 12 bore gun, one Chinese hand grenade, 308 live rounds of 5.56mm, 361 live rounds of 7.62 mm, 40 live rounds of .22 mm, two live cartridges of 12 bore, four magazines of AK 56 Rifle, three magazines of 5.56 mm rifle and two mobile handsets.     

During a 'bandh’ near Harinagar market at about 11 am, locals spotted six suspicious people with luggage. The locals present on the spot confronted them and caught two of the suspected ultras, while the four others escaped. The two ultras caught were severely beaten by the local villagers.

Soon after the information, the SSB team sprung into action to reach the place of incident and controlled the precarious situation.

After rescuing both the suspected ultras, they were shifted at SMC Hospital, Silchar. As per reports, after reaching the hospital the doctors declared the two injured suspected ultras as brought dead.

The identities and cadre details of both the suspected ultras have not been established yet.

Assam SSB troopers Cachar district

