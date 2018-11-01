हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assam

Assam: Supreme Court fixes December 15 deadline for filing claims, objections for inclusion of names in NRC

The Supreme Court on Thursday fixed December 15 as the deadline for filing of claims and objections for the inclusion of names in Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also allowed claimants for the NRC to rely on five documents which were earlier objected to by NRC coordinator. These five documents are -- NRC of 1951, voter list of 1966, voter list of 1971, refugee registration certificate till 1971 and ration card issued till 1971.

Till now, ten legacy documents could be used for inclusion and exclusion in the draft NRC, which should have been issued by various authorities and corporations since midnight of March 24, 1971.

The apex court also fixed the timeline for issuance of notice as of January 15 to claimants and verification of documents as February 1. 

Earlier this year, the names of least 40 lakh people were excluded from the complete draft of the NRC.

