Assam: Teacher arrested for posting 'obscene' photographs with student

The police on Sunday arrested Faizuddin Laskar, a teacher in Assam's Hailakandi district, who earlier posted obscene pictures with his student online. 

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 16:24
Assam: Teacher arrested for posting &#039;obscene&#039; photographs with student

Katlicherra: The police on Sunday arrested Faizuddin Laskar, a teacher in Assam's Hailakandi district, who earlier posted obscene pictures with his student online. 

Laskar, a faculty member of Model High School was allegedly clicked in objectionable poses with his student, a minor girl, which were then posted online. Condemning the teacher's inappropriate behaviour, Leader of Opposition in Assam and Congress Party leader Debabrata Saikia demanded strict action from the government.

Taking it further, Saikai lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for improper implementation of their 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme.

"This sort of behaviour is very unfortunate. It is surprising that the state government and education departments have not reacted upon the case. This kind of incident will only further discourage girls from pursuing education. Even the Centre has not reacted upon this. I think the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' will remain as just a slogan, rather than a constructive move," Saikai told ANI.

While it is unclear as to who clicked the photographs, the pictures reveal that they were taken within the school premises itself, and the teacher was willing posing for the pictures with the minor student.

