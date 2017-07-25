Assam: Terrorist killed in joint operation by Army and Police, ammunition recovered

Kokrajhar: One terrorist has been gunned down in Assam's Kokrajhar district in a joint operation by Army and Assam Police, in the early hours on Tuesday. As per the reports of ANI, one AK 47 series rifle, ammunition and a grenade have been recovered from the possession of the neutralised terrorist.

Talking to leading daily Times Of India, a defence spokesperson based in Guwahati said,"Based on intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched by the Army and Assam Police on Monday night in the area. Around 6 am today morning, the patrol party was fired upon. Our troops retaliated with controlled fire and in the gunbattle."

The area has been cordoned off and combing operations have been launched.

More details are awaited.