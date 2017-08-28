Assembly byelection Results: BJP wins Goa bypolls; AAP bags Bawana, TDP wrests Nandyal

New Delhi/Panaji/Nandyal: The results for Assembly polls in four constituencies falling in Delhi, Goa and Andhra Pradesh were declared on Monday.

Bawana bypoll

In a shot in the arm for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party registered an emphatic win in the Bawana by-election.

AAP's Ram Chander polled 59886 votes, BJP's Ved Prakash received 35834 and Congress's Surender Kumar bagged 31919 votes.

The ruling party was keen to register its first victory in a bypoll as it lost the previous by election in Rajouri Garden to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party subsequently also lost the Delhi MCD polls.

The bypoll was necessitated after the resignation of Ved Prakash as the legislator in March.

Prakash had won from Bawana, a seat reserved for the SC category, in 2015 Assembly elections as an AAP candidate.

However, Prakash quit the party and resigned from the Delhi Assembly to join the BJP in March, ahead of the municipal corporation elections.

Prakash contested on a BJP ticket, while the AAP reposed faith in Ram Chandra -- a popular Poorvanchali face. Congress fielded three-time MLA from Bawana Surender Kumar.

Goa by election

The ruling BJP won the by- elections to two assembly seats in Goa, with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar emerging victorious from Panaji and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane from Valpoi. Parrikar won from Panaji with a margin of 4,803 votes.

Parrikar garnered 9,062 votes beating his nearest rival Congress' Girish Chodankar, who polled 5059. Anand Shirodkar of the Goa Suraksha Manch came a distant third with 220 votes.

BJP candidate Rane comfortably won the Valpoi constituency by winning 16188 votes.

He defeated Congress candidate Roy R Naik, who polled 6101 votes.

Bawana constituency of Delhi had witnessed a turnout of 44.84 percent -- much below the 61.83 percent in the assembly polls in 2015.

Nandyal

N Chandrababu Naidu-headed Telugu Desam Party defeated its arch rival YSR Congress in Nandyal Assembly constituency of Andhra Pradesh.

TDP candidate Brahmananda Reddy defeated YSR Congress party nominee Silpa Mohan Reddy

Nandyal had recorded 80 percent polling.

The bypoll was necessitated after the death of Bhuma Nagi Reddy, who had quit the YSR Congress party to join the TDP in 2016.

Though there were 15 candidates in the fray, the main fight was between the TDP and the YSRC.