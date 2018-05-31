Assembly Bypoll results 2018: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP after SP's win in Noorpur

New Delhi: Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday hailed Samajwadi Party's win in the Noorpur Assembly seat where Naim Ul Hasan won by a margin of 6211 votes.

Hasan defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Avani Singh - an achievement dubbed by the SP President as a win over divisive politics. "I want to congratulate all the people who voted for us. This is a defeat for those who do not believe in the democracy. People have given a befitting reply to the BJP," he told mediapersons. "The game that BJP was playing with us s the game we have learnt from them. It was said that they will waive off farmer loans but did they? On the contrary, farmers lost their lives. This is a big betrayal."

The Noorpur seat was vacant since the death of sitting BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chouhan. Chouhan was a two-time MLA from here.

In the initial counting, BJP was leading before SP's Hasan managed to sneak ahead and finish with the laurels.

SP's win would be a big blow to BJP, especially because Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha also pulled off surprise wins against the party.