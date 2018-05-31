हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akhilesh Yadav

Assembly Bypoll results 2018: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP after SP's win in Noorpur

SP candidate Naim Ul Hasan defeated Avani Singh of BJP by 6211 votes.

Assembly Bypoll results 2018: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP after SP&#039;s win in Noorpur
ANI Photo

New Delhi: Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday hailed Samajwadi Party's win in the Noorpur Assembly seat where Naim Ul Hasan won by a margin of 6211 votes.

Hasan defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Avani Singh - an achievement dubbed by the SP President as a win over divisive politics. "I want to congratulate all the people who voted for us. This is a defeat for those who do not believe in the democracy. People have given a befitting reply to the BJP," he told mediapersons. "The game that BJP was playing with us s the game we have learnt from them. It was said that they will waive off farmer loans but did they? On the contrary, farmers lost their lives. This is a big betrayal."

The Noorpur seat was vacant since the death of sitting BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chouhan. Chouhan was a two-time MLA from here.

In the initial counting, BJP was leading before SP's Hasan managed to sneak ahead and finish with the laurels. 

SP's win would be a big blow to BJP, especially because Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha also pulled off surprise wins against the party.

Tags:
Akhilesh YadavSamajwadi PartyBJPSPNoorpurNoorpur assembly seatNaim ul HasanAvani Singh

Must Watch