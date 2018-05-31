Assembly Bypoll results 2018 early trends: List of leading candidates

The early trends of Bypoll results 2018 for 10 Assembly constituencies are in. The results show a tight contest between BJP and Congress, while regional parties leading in other seats. Here's a complete list of which party is leading 10 Assembly seats of Punjab's Shahkot, Uttarakhand's Tharali, Meghalaya's Ampati, Kerala's Chengannur, Bihar's Jokihat, Jharkhand's Gomia and Silli, West Bengal's Maheshtala, Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur and Maharashtra's Palus Kadegaon.

List of leading candidates

1. Punjab's Shahkot: Congress

2. West Bengal's Maheshtala: Trinamool Congress

3. Bihar's Jokihat: JDU

4. Jharkhand's Gomia: BJP

5. Jharkhand's Silli: JMM

6. Kerala's Chengannur: CPM

7. Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur: Samajwadi Party

8. Uttarakhand's Tharali: BJP

9. Meghalaya: National People's Party

10. Maharashtra's Palus Kadegaon: Congress (Wins)

This list will be constantly updated

Latest trends show BJP leading in five Assembly constituencies, Congress in three seats and others in one. The results of these high stake assembly constituencies are been witnessed as a litmus test for both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress ahead of general elections in 2019.

In Jharkhand, the Gomia bypoll was necessitated after sitting Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Yogendra Prasad Mahto was expelled following his conviction in coal theft case. Similarly, the Silli seat fell vacant after the sitting JMM MLA Amit Mahto was convicted in a criminal assault case in March this year.

Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur seat fell vacant after the death of two-time BJP MLA Lokendra Singh Chouhan while the Maheshtala seat fell vacant after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kasturi Das' death in February.

Former Meghalaya Chief Minister and Congress MLA Mukul Sangma resigned from Ampati seat in March after he won from Songsak. By-poll to Uttarakhand's Tharali, reserved for the member of scheduled castes, was necessitated after the death of the BJP MLA Magan Lal Shah in February. Chengannur seat fell vacant after the death of Communist Party of India (Marxist) sitting MLA K.K. Ramachandran Nair in January. Sarfaraz Alam had won the Jokihat assembly seat on Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) ticket. He later contested from RJD ticket and resigned in April from the post of MLA after his victory in the Araria Lok Sabha by-poll. The Shiromani Akali Dal representative of the Shahkot seat, Ajit Singh Kohar the sitting MLA, died in February, which necessitated by-poll in the assembly. The by-poll in Palus-Kadegaon Assembly constituency was necessitated due to the death of Congress`s Patangrao Kadam, who had won the constituency twice. The EC has declared Kadam`s son elected unopposed as the BJP had withdrawn its candidate.