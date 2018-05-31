Assembly Bypoll results 2018: Tejashwi Yadav hails RJD's triumph over JDU

New Delhi: Tejaswhi Yadav on Thursday lashed out once again at Nitish Kumar and the JDU party but this time, there was a strong reason - the RJD's surprise win in Bihar's Jokihat Assembly seat.

RJD candidate Shahnawaz defeated JDU candidate Md Murshid Alam by 41,000 votes despite trailing in the initial rounds. Tejaswhi said that it was a befitting reply to Nitish's opportunistic policies. "The number of votes JDU got, is less than our victory margin. People of Bihar are continuing to avenge the U-turn taken by Nitish Kumar," he said, referring to when Nitish had broken the alliance with RJD to join hands with BJP.

Since, RJD leaders have been spewing venom at Nitish and Thursday's result gave a potent twist to the charges. "They used all their money and power but could not get a victory. People have 'rewarded' them for the divisive work they have been doing," he said.

There were nine candidates battling it out in Jokihat after the resignation of JDU MLA Sarfaraz Alam from here. Alam had quit the party earlier in the year and got elected on an RJD ticket to the Lok Sabha from Araria.

While RJD's win in Jokihat would be a shot in the arm for the political party, JDU has already said that the result is because of soaring fuel prices across the country.