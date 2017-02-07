Assembly elections 2017: No winnable BJP Muslim leader in Uttar Pradesh, says Shahnawaz Hussain
Mathura: BJP has not put up any Muslim candidate in Uttar Pradesh as none of them were found winnable, party leader Shahnawaz Hussain has said.
Asked why no Muslim candidate has been given ticket in the state for the upcoming elections, he said this time the party did not have a Muslim leader who can be considered a winning candidate.
The BJP national spokesperson said the central election committee of the party, of which he is a member, takes a decision on ticket distribution to candidates.
"The party selects candidates from all religions, castes and classes. The committee looks at the ability of the candidate to win. Any candidate who is considered suitable for a particular seat will be given a ticket," he said.
Attacking the Samajwadi Party, Hussain said it allied with Congress to hide its five years of failure.
He also said hooliganism was at its peak during SP government's rule and the Jawahar Bagh incident only proved it.
He dared Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi to participate in a debate with the Mathura BJP candidate.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- DNA: Why does Pak celebrate "Kashmir Solidarity Day" on February 5 every year?
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- ISI agent Shamshul Huda, prime suspect in Kanpur train derailment, arrested in Nepal
- US moves UN to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist; China puts proposal on 'hold'
- PM Narendra Modi tears into Congress over 'SCAM' jibe, hails demonetisation, surgical strikes
- When BJP's Sambit Patra blasted Kanhaiya Kumar over surgical strikes, terrorism; video goes viral
- Delhi earthquake today: Earthquake jolts Delhi, Noida, NCR