Assembly elections: PM Narendra Modi blasts Congress, says party labelled youth of Punjab as terrorists, how can that be accepted
Kotkapura: Lashing out at Congress, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday in a rally in Kotkapura said that Congress labelled youth of Punjab as terrorists and asked how can that be accepted.
"Congress labelled youth of state as terrorists. Few others called them drug addicts. How can that be accepted."
Also, slamming Pakistan, PM Modi said,"Punjab shares its border with Pakistan; for security, the state needs a govt committed to safety and security of people in the state."
Praising Punjab CM Badal, PM said,"Few people are speaking wrong about Badal Sahab; this is not acceptable for such a tall leader."
"Those who are not honest, we cannot expect them to speak well about Badal Sahab; how can they think of welfare of people in Punjab?" PM added.
"What matters most for Badal Sahab is welfare of Punjab, its farmers and the people."
PM Modi also said that he wants farmers to prosper, hence have initiated several measures including Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana.
Elections to 117 assembly seats in Punjab take place on February 4 with the main contest being among the Akali Dal-BJP combine, which has been in power in Punjab since 2007, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The results will be out on March 11.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva Solanki survive road accident: Report
- WATCH: MS Dhoni accurately predicts Joe Root's next step, stump mic captures all!
- Post-demonetisation, IT unearths one of the largest black money scam
- Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan to describe MS Dhoni in one word! Here's SRK's brilliant answer
- Australian Open 2017, Men's Singles Final: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in five sets; claims 18th Grand Slam title
Top Videos
-
'Mann Ki Baat': Highlights of what PM Narendra Modi said in the programme
-
Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav hold joint press conference in Lucknow - Watch
-
Rajesh Sawant, fitness trainer of U-19 Indian cricket team found dead under mysterious circumstances
-
Mob attacks police station in West Bengal's Bardhman, several policemen injured