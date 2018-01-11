Assembly polls in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland: EC may announce dates tomorrow

New Delhi: The Election Commission is expected to announce on Friday dates for ensuing assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

According to reports, the full team of the Election Commission had already visited the three states to make a final assessment.

A four-member EC team led by Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain had visited Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya and held a series of meetings with the leaders of various political parties and asked them to make all preparations in place for the upcoming assembly polls.

Reports quoted an official source as saying that the poll watchdog is likely to make a formal announcement on Friday.

The five-year term of the state assemblies in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura, with 60 seats each, would expire on March 6, 13, and 14, respectively.

The Left Front rules in Tripura, Congress holds power in Meghalaya, while the Naga People’s Front-led Democratic Alliance of Nagaland rules in Nagaland.

The Democratic Alliance is supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).