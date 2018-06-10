हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kasibhatta Samhitha

At age 16, Kasibhatta Samhitha is Telangana's youngest woman engineer

While people complete their engineering, not before the age of 22, this young girl managed to become an electrical and electronics engineer at the age of 16.

ANI photo

TELANGANA: At 10, she cleared Class 10 and at 16, she became Telangana's youngest woman engineer. 

Kasibhatta Samhitha, 16, had appeared for Class 10 examination which she cleared with 8.8 GPA while she secured 89 per cent in the Intermediate. "I cleared class 10 at the age of 10 yrs. I secured 8.8 GPA in 10th & 89% in Intermediate," Samhitha told news agency ANI.

Following her Class 10th Boards, the teen then had approached the government for pursuing engineering as she needed age relaxation. She opted for electrical and electronics engineering.

This time too, Samhitha came out with flying colours. She not only cleared her engineering final examinations but also bagged 8.85 GPA.

"I then approached the govt for pursuing engineering as I needed age relaxation. I opted for electrical & electronics engineering which I cleared with 8.85 GPA," Samhitha added.

With an aim to get into the power sector, the young engineer said, "I want to get into the sector to serve the country and bring it at par with rest of the world."

