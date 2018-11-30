At Kisan Mukti March, Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi for 'false promises'

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Friday extended his support to thousands of farmers gathered in Delhi to demand loan waivers, higher crop prices and other related issues. Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having failed farmers of the country, the Congress president said that while loans taken by industrialists have been waived off, only false promises are given to those who toil in the fields.

Slamming the central government for ignoring farmers in the country, Rahul said that it is sad that they have been forced to protest. "Modi ji promised MSPs will be increased, he promised bonus but look at the situation now. Empty speeches and false promises are being given," he said. "If the loans of industrialists can be waived off, then the debt of farmers must be waived off as well. I assure farmers of India that we are with you, don't feel afraid. Your power has built this country."

Friday was the second day of the farmer protest in the capital with a number of opposition leaders - from Rahul to Arvind Kejriwal and Sitaram Yechury - registering their presence. Banded under the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), which claims to be an umbrella body of 207 organisations of farmers and agricultural workers, many farmers arrived in the city on trains, buses and other modes of transport.

Through the Kisan Mukti March, also being called 'Chalo Dilli', The farmers are demanding a special 21-day session of the Parliament on the agrarian crisis and other related issues including debt relief and better minimum support price (MSP) for crops.