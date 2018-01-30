At least 1 dead, 5 injured in gangwar in Amethi; villagers pelt stones

At least one person died and while five others got injured as clashes broke out between two groups in Amethi. Police personnel at the spot were also attacked by members of the groups. According to the police, it was a case of old family rivalry.

The situation in Amethi got tensed after the clashes as shopkeepers shut their shops down. Superintendent of Police also rushed to the spot, and ordered senior police officials to remain alert there.

Security forces deployed at the spot where one was killed & 5 were injured in a clash between two groups in #Amethi pic.twitter.com/ZVufuxb5kw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2018

The gangwar took place at around noon in Jagdishpur station area wherein a local resident, Ashfaq, died on the spot after being hit by a bullet. Five people who got injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Following the gangwar, an angry mob of villagers took to the streets and blocked the roads. They even pelted stones on passers-by. This compelled district collector Shakuntala Gautam and SP KK Gehlot to rush to the spot.

The district collector and the district police chief talked to protesting villagers in a bid to pacify them.