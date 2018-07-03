हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amarnath Yatra

At least 2 dead, 4 injured in landslide on Amarnath yatra Baltal route

At least two persons died while four other got injured in a landslide on Baltal route of Amarnath yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. Rescue teams have been rushed to the spot, reported news agency ANI.

At least 2 dead, 4 injured in landslide on Amarnath yatra Baltal route

At least two persons died while four other got injured in a landslide on Baltal route of Amarnath yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. Rescue teams have been rushed to the spot, reported news agency ANI.

This came even as a flash flood hit the Baltal base camp in north Kashmir on Tuesday evening.

More details are awaited.

Tags:
Amarnath YatraBaltal landslideLandslideJammu and Kashmir

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close