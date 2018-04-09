At least 29 dead in Himachal bus tragedy, CM announces compensation, PM expresses grief

NEW DELHI: Shortly after the Kangra school bus accident that claimed lives of 29 people including 26 children, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his condolences for the loss of lives.

I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. My prayers and solidarity with those who lost their near and dear ones in the accident: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 9, 2018

The Prime Minister Office (PMO) took to Twitter and said, "I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. My prayers and solidarity with those who lost their near and dear ones in the accident: PM @narendramodi"

At least 29 people died and several others were injured after a school bus fell into a 200-feet deep gorge in Nurpur of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

The 29 dead include 26 children, two teachers and the driver of the school bus.

The injured children have been admitted to Civil Hospital, Nurpur. The reason for the accident is being investigated.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has, meanwhile, ordered a high-level magistrate investigation into the accident. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each for the family of the accident victims.

"I have been told that nine children died and several got injured in the incident. I have spoken with the Chief Secretary, DG and Deputy Commissioner. The NDRF has immediately been deployed. The rescue operation, with the help of locals, is underway. I have ordered a magisterial probe," Jai Ram Thakur said.

According to preliminary information, the bus belongs to privately-run Wazir Ram Singh Pathania Memorial school. It was heading to drop the children to their respective residences after the school dissolved for the day.

(With inputs from ANI)