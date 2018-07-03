हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amarnath Yatra

At least 5 dead, 3 injured in landslide on Amarnath yatra Baltal route

At least five people, including a woman, died while three others got injured in a landslide on Baltal route of Amarnath yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

At least 5 dead, 3 injured in landslide on Amarnath yatra Baltal route

At least five people, including a woman, died while three others got injured in a landslide on Baltal route of Amarnath yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. Rescue teams have been rushed to the spot, reported news agency ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted that SDRF, MRT and ITBP personnel were engaged in the rescue operations while the medical team was alert.

Reacting to the incident, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter saying, "Tragic news of the deaths of Amarnath pilgrims due to a landslide. Condolences to the families of the deceased & best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured."

This came even as a flash flood hit the Baltal base camp in north Kashmir on Tuesday evening.

The first batch of pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra was flagged off on June 27. However, the pilgrimage was temporarily halted a day later due to heavy rainfall at the Baltal base camp.

Nearly two lakh pilgrims from across the country have reportedly registered themselves for the Yatra. Security measures have been taken keeping in mind the ceasefire violations from across the border and various other terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
Amarnath YatraBaltal landslideLandslideJammu and Kashmir

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close