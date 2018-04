At least eight people died after a boat capsized in Kosi River in Bhagalpur district of Bihar on Sunday. Seven other were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital where they underwent treatment.

According to reports, at least 20-25 people were travelling in the boat when it capsized in Kosi River. Rescue operations are still on.

Authorities fear more casualty in the incident. More details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)