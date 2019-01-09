At least four people killed everyday on Delhi roads in 2018, say cops

New Delhi: More than four persons were killed on an average every day on Delhi's roads last year, data released by the police on Wednesday showed.

Though the number of accidents decreased in 2018, the number of deaths increased as compared to 2017, as per the data shared by the Delhi Police.

According to the data, 6,274 accidents were reported in the national capital in 2018 as against 6,386 in 2017. As many as 1,604 persons were killed and 5,831 were injured in road accidents in 2018. In 2017, 1,510 persons were killed and 6,332 were injured.

The Delhi Traffic Police said special emphasis was laid on enforcement of discipline among commuters through prosecution of major offences like violation of traffic signals, triple riding and the police earned a whopping 105.99 crore through challans last year. Of the 6,274 accidents reported last year, 1,562 were fatal accidents while rest fell in the simple category.

Systematic analysis of the accidents to determine the causes, time and place and types of offending vehicles and suitable deployment of night checking-cum-patrolling by traffic police has resulted in check on road accidents, police said.

Strict action was taken against drunk driving, speeding, red light jumping, goods vehicles plying during restricted hours on specified roads, officials said, adding engineering faults were identified and corrective remedial measures were initiated.

In 2018, a total of 64,79,854 challans were issued and the Delhi Traffic Police earned Rs 105.99 crore.

As many as 11,93,558 challans were issued for riding without helmet, 11,63,438 challans were issued for improper parking and 6,25,468 persons were prosecuted for not wearing seat belts. As many as 37,188 persons were prosecuted for drunk driving, the police said.