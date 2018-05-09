At least nine killed in Uttar Pradesh thunderstorm

Lucknow: At least nine people were killed and four others injured as a thunderstorm lashed parts of western Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening.

Four deaths were reported from Etawah, three from Mathura and one from Agra in incidents related to the thunderstorm, Principal Secretary Information Avanish Awasthi said.

Another death was reported from Hathras where a 15-year-old boy was struck by lightning.

Wednesday's storm comes days after dust storms and thunderstorms lashed several areas in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. At least 80 people died then in Uttar Pradesh alone.

The earlier storm hit Agra, Aligarh, Mathura and Firozabad districts in UP. Agra was the worst hit.