Atal Bihar Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee treated Manali as his second home, gifted books and computers to school

Residents of Prini village bordering Manali still cherish fond memories of their beloved former prime minister.

NEW DELHI: BJP stalwart and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose deteriorating health has become a matter of utmost concern for the country as a whole, considered Manali as his second home.

It has now come to light that Vajpayee was a frequent visitor to Manali – a popular tourist spot in Himachal Pradesh.

The veteran BJP leader had once gifted several books and some computers to a middle school located in small hamlet Prini bordering Manali. 

The books and the computers gifted by Vajpayee are still being used by the students studying in the middle school, which was later elevated to a High School when Vajpayee visited Manali again in 2006.

On June 5, 2006, Vajpayee planted a Devdar tree in the compound of the school. After planting the sapling, Vajpayee spoke to the villagers about the importance of plantation and urged them to keep their surroundings green.

The plant has now grown into a full-fledged tree.

The residents of this village still cherish the sweet-old memories of the former prime minister's and await his return to their place one more time.

All this has come to light at a tie when the entire nation continues to pray for its beloved leader and three-time prime minister.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the AIIMS, the condition of Vajpayee still remains critical and he continues to be on an advanced life-support system.

The 93-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

Several top leaders including V-P Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers JHP Nadda, Smriti Irani and BJP chief Amit Shah and many others have visited AIIMS since morning to enquire about his health.

PM Modi reached the hospital at around 7.15 pm and spent about 50 minutes there.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited AIIMS this morning to enquire about the condition of the former prime minister. 

BJP veteran LK Advani was also at the hospital to enquire about the health of Vajpayee.

BJP chief Amit Shah, Union Health Minister J P Nadda, were also at AIIMS, while Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar are expected to visit the premier medical institute soon.

After PM Modi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also paid a visit.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari was also among those who visited the hospital.

Policemen have been deployed to manage the crowd and traffic outside the hospital.

Vajpayee, a diabetic, has only one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.

(With PTI inputs)

