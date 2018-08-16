हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee among tallest leaders of modern India: Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh reacts to Atal Bihar Vajpayee's death.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee among tallest leaders of modern India: Manmohan Singh
File photo

NEW DELHI: Atal Bihari Vajpayee was among the tallest leaders of modern India who spent his whole life serving the country, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said on Thursday while expressing profound sorrow at his predecessor's demise.

Describing Vajpayee as a great prime minister and an outstanding parliamentarian, the Congress leader said the former premier was an excellent orator and an impressive poet.

"I have learnt with profound sorrow about the sad demise of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. An excellent orator, an impressive poet, an exceptional Public Servant, an outstanding Parliamentarian and a great Prime Minister, Shri Vajpayee ji stood among the tallest leaders of modern India, who spent his whole life serving our great country. His services to our nation will be remembered for a long time to come," Singh said in his condolence statement.

Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic leaders who led the nation through several crises and held together a tenuous coalition with his inclusive politics, died here Thursday. He was 93.

Vajpayee, a bachelor, is survived by his adopted daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya.

His death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital where he was admitted June 11 with a variety of ailments.

Tags:
Atal Bihari VajpayeeManmohan SinghVajpayee diesVajpayee deadManmohan reacts to Vajpayee's death

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close