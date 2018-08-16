Atal Bihari Vajpayee health updates: Watch Zee News Live Streaming on mobile, desktop

The condition of three-time former Prime Minister of India and Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, continues to be critical, informed the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi in a statement on Thursday. “Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continues to remain the same. He is critical and on life support systems," said AIIMS in a statement.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee latest health updates: Watch Zee News Live Streaming on mobile, desktop

The 93-year-old political veteran was admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

A host of national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, have reached AIIMS Delhi.

Follow the latest updates on the former PM's health

Party veteran and former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, visited the hospital on Thursday morning to inquire about the health of the 93-year-old leader.

The others who visited the hospital also included Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan and BJP President Amit Shah.

The BJP stalwart is under the supervision of Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and currently the Director of AIIMS. Guleria has served as personal physician to the three-time Prime Minister for over three decades.