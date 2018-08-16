Atal Bihari Vajpayee remains critical, BJP national executive, all party events cancelled for the day

NEW DELHI: In view of veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee's critical health condition, the party has cancelled all the scheduled events for the Thursday and Friday. The party was due to hold its national executive on August 18-19 in Delhi.

The former prime minister is critical and continues to remain on advanced life-support system. As per the health bulletin by AIIMS released at 11 am on Thursday, the hospital said "Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continues to remain the same. He is critical and on life support systems."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS on Thursday, second visit to the hospital in the last 24 hours after an emergency bulletin was issued saying Vajpayee was "critical and on life support". BJP chief Amit Shah is also in the hospital along with several other party leaders.

The 93-year-old was admitted to AIIMS due to a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. Several politicians have visited AIIMS since last evening.