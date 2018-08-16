Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s final journey: List of roads closed and traffic advisory in Delhi

The final journey of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who breathed his last on Thursday evening, will be held on Friday. Before the final journey, his mortal remains will be kept at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters for people to pay their last respect. In the wake of the same, the Delhi Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory for the national capital.

Several important roads, such as Krishna Memon Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and India Gate C-Hexagon, among others, will be closed as part of the elaborate traffic arrangements.

The following roads will be closed for general traffic since 8 am on Friday:

1. Krishna Memon Marg

2. Sunehri Bagh Road

3. Tughlak Road

4. Akbar Road

5. Tees January Marg

6. Janpath from Claridge Hotel to Windsor Place

7. Man Singh Road

8. C-Hexagon from Shahjahan Road to Tilak Marg

9. Rajpath from Man Singh Road to C-Hexagon

10. Ashok Road from Windsor Place to C-Hexagon.

11. KG Marg from Feroz Shah Road to C-Hexagon

12. Copernicus Marg from Mandi House to C-Hexagon

13. Shahjahan Road

14. Zakir Hussain Marg from SBM to India Gate (C-Hexagon)

15. Tilak Marg From C-Hexagon to Tilak Bridge

16. Bhagwan Dass Road

17. Sikandara Road

18. Mathura Road from Bhairon Marg T Point to W Point

19. BSZ Marg from Tilak Bridge to Delhi Gate

20. IP Marg

21. DDU Marg

22. JLN Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate

23. Ring Road from IGI Stadium T Point to Yamuna Bazar

24. Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chhatta Rail

25. Nishad Raj Marg from Netaji Subhash Marg to Shantivan

The following corridors will be available for commuters:

North – South Access

Alternative 1: Aurbindo Marg — Safdarjung Road- Mother Teresa Crescent- Park Street — Mandir Marg - Panchkuian Road — Rani Jhansi Road and reach then destination in North Delhi and vice-versa.

Alternative 2: Reach Connaught Place — Minto Road — Bhavbhuti Marg — Ajmeri Gate-Shrdhanand Marg — Lahori Gate Chowk — Naya Bazar — Peeli Kothi — S.P. Mukherjee marg and reach their destination in North Delhi and vice versa.

Altemative 3: Ring Road ISBT (Kashmere Gate) — Salim Garh bypass Road (Upper Ring Road )- IP Estate Flyover and vice versa.

Alternative 4: Reach Nizamudeen Bridge to cross Yamuna — Pushta Road — GT Road and cross over to ISBT and reach their destination in North Delhi and vice versa.

East West Corridor:

DND-NH24 — Vikas Marg — Shandara Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge will remain open to reach Ring Road.

Vikas Marg — T/L Ring Road —T/R to Mathura Road — Bhairon Marg towards New Delhi.

Also, traffic will not be permitted on lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan and from IP flyover towards Rajghat.