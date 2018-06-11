हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Atal Bihari Vajpayee stable, says AIIMS; PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi visit him

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, 93, who was PM briefly in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004, has retreated from active politics over the last few years due to failing health conditions. 

Pic courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) patriarch and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was on Monday admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for "routine check-up" and his condition is "stable", according to a statement from the hospital.

"He is stable. A team of doctors under the supervision of Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS are conducting tests," AIIMS said in its statement. Guleria, who is a pulmonologist, has been a personal physician to Vajpayee for many years.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda, at a press meet on achievements of his ministry in the last four years, too, said Vajpayee was admitted for routine check-ups. 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, among other leaders, visited him in the hospital.

On 25 December 2014, Vajpayee was awarded the Bharat Ratna - India's highest civilian honour. The then President Pranab Mukherjee had conferred the award to Vajpayee at his residence on 27 March 2015.

Vajpayee, who was PM briefly in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004, has retreated from active politics over the last few years due to failing health conditions. He was the first non-Congress PM to serve a full five-year term. Along with senior party leader, LK Advani, Vajpayee took the BJP from two seats in the Lok Sabha to power at the Centre.

Vajpayee was elected to the 5th, 6th and 7th Lok Sabha and again to the 10th, 11th 12th and 13th Lok Sabha and to Rajya Sabha in 1962 and 1986. In 2004, he won from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh for the fifth time consecutively.

Vajpayee had surprised and shocked the world by making India a declared nuclear state in 1998. At age 93, he is currently the oldest living former PM.

