Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the writer and his works: List of books

Former Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continued to remain critical and on advanced life-support system, said All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in a statement. The 93-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to the hospital here on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

Vajpayee was the Prime Minister of India from May 16 to 31, 1996, and then again from March 19, 1998 to May 13, 2004.

The iconic leader witnessed several kinds of political weather over a span of six decades. A prolific speaker and orator, Atalji was not just a man of many words. He published several works of fiction, non-fiction and poetry in Hindi.

Today, as he battles for his life at AIIMS Delhi, we turn back to look at some of his works, written in Hindi, by Atal Bihari Vajpayee:

Meri Sansadiya Yatra (in four volumes)

Meri Ikkyavan Kavitayen

Sankalp Kaal

Shakti-se-Shanti

Four Decades in Parliament (Atal Bihari Vajpayee's speeches in three volumes) 1957-95

Lok Sabha Mein Atalji (a collection of speeches)

Mrityu Ya Hatya

Amar Balidan

Kaidi Kaviraj Ki Kundalian (a collection of poems written in jail during Emergency)

New Dimensions of India's Foreign Policy (a collection of speeches delivered as External Affairs Minister during 1977-79)

Jan Sangh Aur Mussalman

Sansad Mein Teen Dashak (speeches in Parliament, 1957-1992, three volumes)

Amar Aag Hai (a collection of poems, 1994).

Kya Khoya Kya Paya

Kuchh Lekh Kuchh Bhaashan

Vichaar-Bindu

Bindu-Bindu

Gathbandhan Ki Rajneeti

Nayi Chunouti : Naya Avasar

Na Dainyam Na Palaynam