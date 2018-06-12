हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Atal Bihari Vajpayee worked for the country and Congress respects him: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi had gone to meet BJP patriarch Atal Bihari Vajpayee in AIIMS on Monday.

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@INCIndia

Mumbai: Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that he went to see BJP patriarch Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is admitted in AIIMS, as the former PM had worked for the country and the Congress party respected him.

"We had contested against Vajpayee ji, but when he is ill now I went to meet him on priority because I am a soldier of Congress. Vajpayee ji had worked for our country and we respect him as he was the PM. This is our culture," the Congress president said addressing the booth workers in Mumbai.

He also said that he felt sorry for BJP veteran LK Advani, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not 'respect his guru'. "LK Advani has been the guru of PM Modi, but I have seen in events that the Prime Minister does not even respect his guru. Today I feel very sad for Advani ji. The Congress party has given him more respect than Modi ji, Rahul said, as per ANI.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi was among those who paid a visit to the ailing leader in the hospital.

Slamming the BJP, he said, "They have recently lost in Karnataka and have barely saved themselves in Gujarat, they will be wiped out in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh and Congress and other opposition parties will defeat them in the General Elections 2019. "A senior politician told me that he has been fighting against the Congress for the past 50 years and it is after 50 years that he realised that if there is any party which can keep the country safe it is the Congress. Only Congress can defeat the ideology of BJP and RSS. As Mumbai takes in all sections of people and works together so does Congress party takes in all sections of society and works towards building an inclusive India," Rahul added.

"My message to all of you is, this party belongs to its workers, not just the leaders. Wherever BJP-RSS spreads hate, a Congress worker should spread love and peace," he told party workers.

(With Agency inputs)

