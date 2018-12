New Delhi: The nation on Tuesday remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 94th birth anniversary.

Vajpayee, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior. The 10th prime minister of India, Vajpayee, breathed his last on August 16, 2018.

Vajpayee served the country first for 13 days in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004.