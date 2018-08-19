Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter immerses his ashes in Haridwar - Video

HARIDWAR: Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya bid a tearful adieu to her father by immersing his ashes in river Ganga at Har-ki-Pauri in Haridwar on Sunday. Granddaughter Niharika, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President Amit Shah also present were also present at the ghat for the rituals in Haridwar.

#WATCH: Late #AtalBihariVajpayee's daughter Namita immerses his ashes in Ganga river at Har-ki-Pauri in Haridwar. Granddaughter Niharika, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President Amit Shah also present. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/ETBCsAF3Dp — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2018

Before immersing the ashes in Haridwar, they were taken to Prem Ashram. His ashes, in separate urns, will be immersed in various rivers across the country. An 'asthi kalash yatra' was carried out for the late PM before immersing the ashes in Haridwar.

Similar 'asthi kalash yatra' will be taken in other parts of the country too. His ashes will be immersed in various sacred rivers across the country and the 'asthi kalash' taken to all the districts headquarters and state capitals. Prayer meetings will take place in the state capitals, district headquarters and at the panchayat level.

His ashes will be taken to his former parliamentary constituency Lucknow on Tuesday instead of Monday as was earlier planned. The ashes will be taken to Lucknow in a special aircraft on 21 August.

Haridwar: BJP President Amit Shah, HM Rajnath Singh, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath take part in former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee's 'Asthi Kalash Yatra'. The ashes will be taken to Prem Ashram, then to Har-ki-Pauri for immersion. pic.twitter.com/aqj9q1mTgq — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2018

An all-party prayer meeting will be organised for the BJP stalwart on August 20 in Delhi and a similar meeting will be organised in Lucknow on August 23.

The former PM, who died on August 16, was cremated with full state honours the next day. Namita lit the pyre as cries of "Atal Bihari Amar Rahe" reverberated in the air. Thousands of mourners had poured into the streets as Vajpayee's cortege made its way from his home to the BJP headquarters on Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and then to the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal.