Atal Bihari Vajpayee funeral

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral today, massive security in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Thursday issued traffic advisory keeping in mind the final procession of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee&#039;s funeral today, massive security in Delhi
A file photo of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Photo Credit: IANS

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements for the last rites procession of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who died on Thursday. Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Madhur Verma said, "We have made elaborate security arrangements in the city today. It will be ensured that the people who come to pay their last respect face minimum inconvenience. Also, there will be no compromise with security".

The Delhi Police on Thursday issued traffic advisory keeping in mind the final procession of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Almost all roads leading to central Delhi including Krishna Memon Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and India Gate C-Hexagon, among others, will remain closed from 8:00 am onwards for the general public on Friday in order to ensure smooth vehicular movement during Vajpayee`s final journey.

Traffic will also not be permitted on lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan and from IP flyover towards Rajghat.

Vajpayee, the 10th prime minister of India who breathed his last on Thursday evening, will be cremated on Friday with full state honour. The mortal remains of the former prime minister was kept at his 6-A Krishna Menon Marg home from Thursday night to Friday morning. The body has taken to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters.

Vajpayee's funeral procession will take place at Smriti Sthal at 1:30 pm. The 93-year-old BJP veteran breathed his last at 5:05 pm on Thursday, in New Delhi's All India Institutes of Medical Science (AIIMS) following a prolonged illness. Vajpayee, who led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004, was the first-ever member of the BJP to become India's Prime Minister.

