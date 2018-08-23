Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Kanti Mishra counters Karuna Shukla's claim of politics over ex-PM ashes

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Kanti Mishra on Thursday countered Karuna Shukla's remark that said 'BJP are carrying the late PM's ashes as show off and for votes'.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kanti said that Vajpayee did not belong to me or anyone but he belonged to the entire nation. "Everyone can't go to Delhi so when 'Kalash' comes to their state they get chance to pay their last respects," she said.

Almost a week after Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death, his niece Karuna Shukla raked up a controversy alleging that BJP is politicising the former prime minister's death for electoral gains in 2019 polls. Karuna also alleged that the Chhattisgarh government is playing politics over the death of the former PM and accused Chief Minister Raman Singh of using his ashes for political gains. "Singh never took Vajpayee's name in the last 10 years but is now using his ashes for political gains," she said.

Karuna, who was earlier a BJP member but quit the party to join Congress, said that she was angered as well as sad with the way the BJP government renamed schemes just after the former PM's death and never mentioned him before.

BJP governments across the country have already undertaken a number of measures to cement the legacy of the leader, whose popular appeal and affable manners won it support of the masses and also new allies. Many of them have announced memorials, some like Chhattisgarh named a city after him and some like Maharashtra decided to set up chairs in his name in universities.

Several 'yatras' will be held in many states so that they can pass through all district and blocks.

Modi had cited outpouring of emotions across the country following Vajpayee's death even though he was away from public glare for a decade due to poor health, to emphasise on his enduring appeal.