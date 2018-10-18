Government should clear path for Ram temple construction through law: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday reiterated his stand on the construction of the Ram temple, demanding law for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.
"The place of Ram Janmabhoomi is yet to be allocated although evidence have affirmed that there was a temple at that place. The temple would have been constructed long ago if there wasn't political interference. We want govt to clear the path for construction through law," said Bhagwat.
Speaking at the annual "Vijaya Dashami" function in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Bhagwat said that there is an obvious game plan of a few elements to stall the judgement by presenting various newer interventions in the judicial process, he said, adding that it is nobody's interest to test the patience of society without any reason.
"The construction of the temple is necessary from the self-esteem point of view, it will also pave the way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness in the country," he said.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was also present at the function along with Nobel Prize winner and social activist Kailash Satyarthi, who was the chief guest.
"This matter of national interest is being obstructed by some fundamentalist elements and forces that play communal politics for selfish gains. Politics is delaying the construction of Ram Mandir," he said. Despite such machinations, the decision on ownership of the land should be expedited and the government should clear the path for the construction of the "grand temple through an appropriate and requisite law".
The sangh has been associated with sentiments of crores of country men in the efforts for construction of a magnificent Ram temple at the birthplace of Lord Rama, who is the personification of life energy of the nation and icon of upholding the dharma, Bhagwat said.
Bhagwat also launched a scathing attack on Pakistan alleging that though the government has changed the policy of India's neighbouring country remains the same. In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Bhagwat said the attack on the borders haven't stopped despite a new government taking over (there).
The RSS chief said that India cannot be assured about its security without total self-reliance in defence production. He further said the country is alert about the security of the nation and has the courage to answer bullets with bullets.
On Kerala's Sabarimala temple controversy, Bhagwat said that the tradition had been there for so long and was being followed. The RSS chief said that those who filed the petitions against it are not the one who will go to the temple. "A large section of women follow this practice. Their sentiments were not considered," said Bhagwat.
The Supreme Court had on September 28 opened the doors for entry of women - long prohibited - in the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. Women between 10 and 50 years of age have so far been prohibited on grounds of 'purity' owing to menstruation. Chief Justice Dipak Misra had observed that subversion of women rights under the garb of a physiological phenomenon cannot be allowed.
Bhagwat said that it is necessary to maintain the balance between strengthening armed forces and at the same time propagating peace with the neighbours. He added that the foreign policy of India has always been peace, tolerance and friendly relations irrespective of governments.
The RSS chief has also warned of activities of "urban Maoism" and "neo-Left" elements in society.
He maintained that the protection of the families of the army jawans fighting on the borders is the responsibility of the nation. "Government has taken a step but it needs to increase its speed," said Bhagwat.
Bhagwat delivered his annual speech in the presence of swayamsevaks (volunteers), who came from all over the country as also abroad. The Vijaya Dashami programme and the RSS chief's speech are among the most important events in the organisation's annual calendar. In 2017, Bhagwat had spoken on issues like the Rohingya crisis, cow vigilantism, Jammu and Kashmir and surgical strikes. The Vijaya Dashami programme starts at 7.40 am and concludes with the RSS chief's speech in the evening.