Attack on Swiss couple: Three minors among five arrested, Centre seeks report

Agra: Five including three minors have been arrested on Thursday in connection with the assault of a Swiss couple who had visited India for a trip, said Uttar Pradesh Home Secretary, Bhagwan Swarup.

The couple hailing from Switzerland's Lausanne was chased and badly thrashed by a group of youths in Fatehpur Sikri.

Identified as Quentin Jeremy Clerc and Marie Droxz, the duo had arrived in India on September 30. They reached Agra on Saturday and following a visit to the Taj Mahal, reached Fatehpur Sikri, a day later, i.e. on Sunday.

Following the attack, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday sought a detailed report from the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Swiss embassy in New Delhi confirmed the October 22 attack and said it was providing them consular services.

The attack had left the couple battered and bruised. From Agra, the couple was later shifted to the Apollo Hospital in Delhi for treatment.

Expressing a deep concern, Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons wrote to the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying, "You would kindly appreciate that such incidents negatively impact our image and are detrimental to our efforts in promoting India as a tourism destination,"

He said a "fast and speedy response in identifying and ensuring speedy action including conviction of the guilty would be reassuring" and would send a "good message of our efforts to prevent recurrence of such incidents".

Both 24, Clerc and Droxz were walking alongside the train track in Fatehpur Sikri when they were approached by some miscreants who allegedly passed lewd comments on them.

As per the couple, the gang of youths approached Clerc and Droz, and demanded selfies with the woman. When Clerc asked to be left alone, some of youths in the gang started beating them with sticks while one of them threw stones at him. The group also attacked Marie, when she interveneved, after which she raised an alarm.

As per Clerc, the youths even asked the couple to accompany them to some place, which they flatly turned down.

