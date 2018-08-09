हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra bandh

Aurangabad Shiv Sena leader allegedly kicks protesters during Maharashtra bandh

The tension started when Aurangabad Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve arrived at the protest site in Kranti Chowk to join the protesters.

Aurangabad Shiv Sena leader allegedly kicks protesters during Maharashtra bandh

In a ruckus witnessed in Aurangabad district on Thursday, a Shiv Sena leader allegedly kicked the protesters who were observing Maharashtra bandh. The tension started when Aurangabad Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve arrived at the protest site in Kranti Chowk to join the protesters. A protest was held throughout the state demanding reservation for the Marathas.

After Danve's arrival, the protesters opposed his presence and allegedly shouted slogans against Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray. This provoked Danve who got enraged and reportedly attacked the protesters. He even kicked them, reportedly, which further led to a tense situation.

Clashes between the two groups of protesters broke out and the situation worsened further. 

"One person was injured in the incident but we brought the situation under control. We separated the two groups and dispersed their members," a police official said.

In several parts of  Aurangabad, the situation became violent. The mob pelted stones on the police and set ablaze four vehicles, including a police vehicle, the police said. The protesters set fire to a private bus at Waluj Industrial Complex. Some industrial units in the area were also targeted by the mob, he said. The police lobbed tear gas shells on the protesters and lathi-charged the mob to disperse them. The internet service in some parts of the city was temporarily suspended for some time, the official said.

Maratha agitators also disrupted road traffic in some parts of Maharashtra as part of their statewide protests over reservation demand, while Internet services were suspended in seven rural tehsils of Pune district to prevent rumour-mongering. Despite an appeal from Maratha community leaders to observe a peaceful bandh, protesters blocked roads and burnt tyres in some places, a police official said.

