Australia condemns Amarnath attack; discusses cooperation in key areas with India

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 19:13

New Delhi: Australian Foreign Minister Julia Bishop on Tuesday condemned the Amarnath attack and conveyed her country's common resolve to fight all terrorism as she discussed ways to deepen cooperation in key areas of security with her Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj.

In a series of tweets on the meeting, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said Swaraj welcomed Bishop for framework dialogue of foreign ministers.

He said Bishop also strongly condemned the Amarnath terror attack and conveyed to Swaraj common resolve to fight all terrorism.

During the meeting, the visiting dignitary also signed the Framework Agreement to join International Solar Alliance (ISA), a common platform for cooperation among sun-rich countries. 

The initiative was launched at the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris at the end of 2015 by the President of France and the Prime Minister of India.

In a statement in Canberra ahead of her visit here, Bishop had said ways to boost defence, security and trade ties will be explored during the visit.

"We will discuss our shared interests in a stable Indo- Pacific, our deepening defence and security relationship, and how we can boost trade and economic ties," she had said. 

TAGS

IndiaAustraliaAmarnath attackSushma SwarajAustralian Foreign MinisterJulia BishopExternal Affairs MinistryGopal BaglayInternational Solar AllianceUN Climate Change ConferenceParisPresident of FranceCanberra

