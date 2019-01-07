Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne to visit India

New Delhi: Australia`s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Marise Payne, will visit India on January 8 and 9.Harinder Sidhu, Australia`s High Commissioner to India, said that the visit is an opportunity to reinforce Australia`s commitment to strengthening India-Australia partnership. "Minister Payne is visiting at a time when our relationship has grown to become a significant partnership. Our shared interests range widely across political, security, cultural and economic fields," Sidhu said. "This is the strongest the Australia-India relationship has been, and the Minister`s visit presents an important opportunity to deepen our ties," the High Commissioner outlined.

Payne will address the Raisina Dialogue on how Australia and India can work together and with regional partners to deliver a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. General Angus Campbell, Chief of the Australian Defence Force, will also participate in the event. The Minister will also meet with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss deepening regional engagement and the practical steps Australia is taking in response to the India Economic Strategy. This will be Payne`s first visit to India as the Minister for Foreign Affairs and follows the successful visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Australia in November 2018.