Avalanche in Ladakh; 10 people, four vehicles trapped, rescue ops underway

Jammu & Kashmir: At least 10 people are trapped under snow after an avalanche occurred in Khardung La, Ladakh.

Army and police have launched a joint search operation to rescue the trapped people. It is learned that four vehicles are also trapped under snow.

On Thursday, a fresh avalanche warning was issued for nine districts of the Kashmir division. The warning has been issued for the avalanche-prone areas of Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh districts.

The deputy commissioners of all these districts were ordered by Kashmir divisional commissioner Baseer Khan to advise the people to stay away from avalanche-prone areas.

According to MeT officials, several parts of Kashmir valley witnessed heavy snowfall on Thursday with Srinagar receiving 5.4 mm of snow, Gulmarg in north Kashmir witnessing 15.2 mm snowfall. Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded 9.0 mm snow and Kupwara received 16.2 mm of snow.

Meanwhile, the MeT department has predicted that Kashmir valley is excepted to witness heavy snowfall between January 19 to January 23. MeT department director Sonum Lotus said that western disturbance is set to become active over Jammu and Kashmir from January 19 and the condition is going to remain the same till January 23.