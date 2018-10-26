हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Average age of a terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir is six months

The average age of a terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir is six months, which earlier used to be nine months. It means that once any youth takes up arms in the Valley, he does not survive for more than six months.

The Indian Army has so far killed 192 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir this year. As many as 213 terrorists were gunned down by forces in 2017. With two months remaining in 2018, it is expected that the number of killed terrorists will cross that in 2017.

According to a highly-placed official of the Indian Army, though Pakistan has succeeded in brainwashing some youth, particularly from south Kashmir, to join terrorism, operations by Army has not let them conduct any training camp. The Army is also not providing any opportunity to them to go into hiding.

There has also been remarkable reduction in the number of youth joining terrorist outfits in the past two months. While 29 youth joined terror groups in June, in July and August the numbers were 24 and 26 respectively. However, only 13 joined such groups in September and 19 in October.

