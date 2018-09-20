Awaiting a formal response from India, says Pakistan after Imran Khan writes to PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Hours after reports emerged of Imran Khan writing to his counterpart in India PM Narendra Modi, Pakistan has said that its Prime Minister has responded to India in a positive spirit. Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan said that they are awaiting a formal response from India.

"Pakistan PM has responded to PM Modi, in a positive spirit, reciprocating his sentiments. Let’s talk and resolve all issues. We await a formal response from India," Mohammad Faisal, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan Spokesperson said.

Imran's letter is believed to have been written in response to PM Modi's earlier communication with his Pakistani counterpart. PM Modi had called Imran after the latter took oath of office last month.

In the said letter, Imran has reportedly called for a meeting between Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York scheduled later this month.

However, as per reports, no separate meeting between the two foreign affairs ministers has been scheduled as yet. The foreign ministers of SAARC member countries are likely to have an informal meeting on the sidelines of the UNGA.