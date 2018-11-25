हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kartarpur corridor

Awaiting MEA's permission: Sidhu tells Pakistan on Kartarpur corridor ceremony invitation

The cricketer-turned-politician, who had earlier accepted the invitation to visit the neighbouring country, is currently awaiting permission from the MEA.



New Delhi: Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday responded to the invitation of Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to attend the opening ceremony of Kartarpur corridor. The cricketer-turned-politician, who had earlier accepted the invitation to visit the neighbouring country, is currently awaiting permission from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"I look forward to meeting you on this historic occasion. My application for permission to attend is now lodged with MEA," Sidhu wrote responding to Qureshi's invite.

The Congress leader said that he has been invited by his friend and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. He also added that the initiative will lead to improving the ties between the two countries and end bloodshed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the groundbreaking ceremony of the facilities at the crossing on the Pakistan side on November 28. Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had earlier confirmed that Sidhu would visit the country. This will be Sidhu's second visit to Pakistan this year.

The issue of Kartarpur Sahib came into focus after Sidhu visited Pakistan in August to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister. During his visit, he was seen hugging Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa leading to a massive controversy. Sidhu had then defended himself saying the Pakistan Army chief had told him that the country may open a corridor to Kartarpur Sahib which led to the hug.

On Thursday, the Centre had said it will develop and build the corridor from Punjab's Gurdaspur district to the International Border to facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur.

