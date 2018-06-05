हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Awas Yojna not about bricks and mortar, it's about dreams: PM Modi

"We are working towards ensuring that every Indian owns a home by 2022, when India marks 75 years of Independence."

Representational image courtesy Pixabay

New Delhi: Congratulating beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government is committed to fulfilling the dream of every citizen to have his own house.

Speaking to beneficiaries over video conferencing, PM Modi said that the scheme had been able to provide homes to lakhs of people across the country and that he will continue to strive for including those who have not yet benefited from it. "Lakhs of people have got a house due to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. This scheme is central to our endeavour of providing a house to every Indian," he said. "The Awas Yojana is not merely about brick and mortar. It is about a better quality of life and dreams coming true."

PM Modi also took the opportunity underline the future vision of the scheme. "The NDA Government is giving great importance to the housing sector. We are working towards ensuring that every Indian owns a home by 2022, when India marks 75 years of Independence," he said.

The government's 'housing for all' scheme is divided into two components - Urban and Rural. Under the scheme, people are provided financial assistance for construction of homes. And the scheme not only provides a roof over heads but a fully-functional residential unit with amenities like a toilet, electricity, LPG connection etc.

