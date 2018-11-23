हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ayodhya braces for 'right-wing' weekend; heavy security ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's visit

Ahead of Thackeray's visit, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday raked up the issue of Babri mosque demolition in his bid to assert for construction of Ram temple.

The holy town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh has turned into a fortress ahead of the weekend, which is slated to witness a massive influx of members of right-wing parties and organisations. While the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has declared that it will organise a ‘Hunkar’ rally in Ayodhya on Sunday, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray is reaching the town on Saturday and will attend different events during his visit.

Uddhav Thackeray is slated to reach Ayodhya at 2 pm on Saturday, following which he will honour saints and priests at an event at Lakshman ‘quila’. At around 6 pm, he is expected to attend the Saryu river aarti.

Ahead of his visit, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday raked up the issue of Babri mosque demolition in his bid to assert for construction of Ram temple. Claiming that Babri masjid was demolished in 17 minutes, Raut asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government as to how much time it takes to bring a law on Ram temple.

“We demolished Babri in 17 minutes, how long does it take to pass a law?” he said, adding that the BJP was in power in Uttar Pradesh, Centre and even in Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Talking about the number constraints for the ruling party in Rajya Sabha, Raut said, “There are many members in Rajya Sabha who are in favour of Ram temple. Those who oppose, it will become difficult for them to roam around in the country.”

Following the controversial remark by the senior Shiv Sena leader, Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi case litigant Iqbal Ansari reiterated his demand for additional security. Ansari sought additional security personnel to “guard” him for two days. He approached the Superintendent of Police in this regard.

However, the district administration and police department have already made elaborate arrangements to ensure that law and order is maintained over the weekend. According to sources, one Additional Director General of Police, one DIG, three SSPs, 10 ASPs, 21 DSPs, 160 inspectors, 700 constables, 42 companies of PAC, 5 companies of RAF, ATS commandos and drone cameras have been deployed in Ayodhya.

A total of seven senior IPS officers will be camping in Ayodhya. Besides, all the top officials of the Uttar Pradesh Police have also been ordered to camp in the town.

Referring to the situation in Ayodhya, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav sought intervention by the Supreme Court, asking it to take note of the situation. He further said that the top court must bring in Army to ensure security in Ayodhya.

“BJP does not believe in either SC or constitution. BJP can go to any extent. The kind of environment there is in UP, especially in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court should take notice of it and bring army if necessary,” said the former chief minister.

(With Agency Inputs)

