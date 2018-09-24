Ayodhya case to be heard by a constitutional bench? SC verdict likely to September 28

The Supreme Court is likely to deliver its verdict on September 28 on whether the Ayodhya case should be sent to a constitutional bench or not.

The SC had on July 20 reserved its order on a plea by Muslim groups of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute seeking reconsideration by a larger bench the observations made by it in a 1994 verdict that a mosque was not integral to Islam.

It was argued by Muslim groups before a special bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer that the "sweeping" observation of the apex court in the verdict needed to be reconsidered by a five-judge bench as "it had and will have a bearing" on the Babri Masjid-Ram Temple land dispute case.

Ahead of the verdict, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said: "If Parliament makes a wrong law that is against the Constitution, SC becomes Supreme. But the right to make a law is with the Parliament. I said we should choose the route of Parliament, didn't say that we are going to take that route."

Earlier, Hindu groups had opposed the plea of their Muslim counterparts that the 1994 verdict holding that a mosque was not integral to the prayers offered by the followers of Islam be referred to a larger bench.

The observations were made in the land acquisition matter pertaining to the Ayodhya site and the apex court had to consider two aspects as to whether a mosque could be acquired at all and whether a religious place of worship like a mosque, church or temple was immune from acquisition if it is a place of special significance for that religion and formed an essential and integral part of that religion.